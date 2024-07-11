Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

CODETA to operate amidst severe weather conditions

Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) confirmed that all services will be operating on Thursday afternoon, amidst the ongoing adverse weather conditions plaguing the Western Cape.

Makhosandile Tumana, CODETA Public Relations Officer said the statement making the rounds on social media stating that their services will be suspended, is fake news.

“We also want to ensure our commuters that everything that comes from our office should have a CODETA letterhead and a relevant signature at the bottom. We ensure to render our services to the commuters. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” he said.


