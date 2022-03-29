COGTA minister says renewed State of Disaster regulations to be published soon

Share this article

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says an end to the current State of Disaster is eminent. Briefing the media earlier, Dlamini-Zuma says Cabinet met yesterday to discuss the lifting of the National State of Disaster.

She says new regulations to replace the legislation is expected to be gazetted for public comment soon.

It was emphasized, however, that all regulations cannot be lifted ‘recklessly’, and that some regulations will remain while others are phased out after 30 days.

Among those to depart from formal legislation- but which will continue- is the R350 SRD grant. All regulations announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa last week, remain intact.

The official announcement to end the State of Disaster is estimated to be next Tuesday or before the 15th April.

VOC