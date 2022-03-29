Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

COGTA minister says renewed State of Disaster regulations to be published soon

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says an end to the current State of Disaster is eminent. Briefing the media earlier, Dlamini-Zuma says Cabinet met yesterday to discuss the lifting of the National State of Disaster.

She says new regulations to replace the legislation is expected to be gazetted for public comment soon.

It was emphasized, however, that all regulations cannot be lifted ‘recklessly’, and that some regulations will remain while others are phased out after 30 days.

Among those to depart from formal legislation- but which will continue- is the R350 SRD grant. All regulations announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa last week, remain intact.

The official announcement to end the State of Disaster is estimated to be next Tuesday or before the 15th April.

VOC

 


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.