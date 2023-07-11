Colarado Residents in Protest

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

Residents of the Colarado Park area, in Mitchells Plain, have undertaken protest action to highlight the massive concerns of crime that have propagated in the community due to the revitalization of the bridge connecting the area to Phillipi. Members of the community have complained on an increase in crime, in particular hijacking and burglaries, with the bridge being utilized as a means of escape for criminals.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Natalie Bent, Chairperson of the Colorado Residents and Ratepayers Association, has explained the community’s frustration which is not just in regard to the crime but additionally the lack of proper understanding, and communication, between the residents of the community and local government with government refusing to close the bridge as it would infringe on the rights of residents in Samora Machel.

“Now, with regard to the emails that we sent on to Joan Woodman, who is the Ward councilor for Ward 75. She then forwarded on to the Sub-Council chair who is Elton [Jansen]. And, you know, we received no joy there. We were called to a meeting. Elton Jansen informed us, yes, they will not close the breach because we are in infringing on the rights of the residents of Samora Machel,” said the Chairperson of the Colorado Residents and Ratepayers Association.

However, Natalie has questioned this rationale by highlighting the rights of residents of Colorado Park, stating:

“Now my concern is what about the rights of our community? It is not the Colorado people alone. It is a larger village. And those that are driving through Samora Machel. Many hijackings have had murders also at our bridge. We have CCTV cameras here on the bridge linked to the metro who go to the office and no stats, nothing happening. We cannot say I haven’t received any information. We’ve also said nothing happening. They can’t tell us Sub council is just ignoring us.”

Members of the Colorado Park community have been encouraged by the Mrs. Bent to attend as a meeting has been scheduled with the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, to discuss this issue but also others that affect residents, saying:

“The meeting at 6:00 tonight at Sub-Council Building in Lentegeur. And I know that there are people that are going to come and placard because they need to be heard. It is not just our safety issue that needs to be heard. It is also the high tariffs that people are speaking about. The electricity tariffs are people are getting three units for a 20 round and they cannot live without. So that is one of the concerns also that our people are not happy about. They want to be heard.”