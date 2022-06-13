Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Cold front brings relief for firefighters trying to contain blaze in Somerset West

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The first of a series of cold fronts which made landfall in Cape Town overnight has brought relief to firefighters who have been trying to contain a mountain fire on the slopes of the Helderberg near Somerset West.

The fire ignited on the Lourensford Farm on Wednesday with strong winds spreading the flames to the local nature reserve and towards Stellenbosch.

Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto, says an inspection will be done at first light to determine the day’s activities.

Several homes were gutted in Silverboomkloof Road and two firefighters had to be hospitalised after sustaining injuries on the Somerset West side of the mountain.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.