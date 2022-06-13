Cold front brings relief for firefighters trying to contain blaze in Somerset West

Share this article

The first of a series of cold fronts which made landfall in Cape Town overnight has brought relief to firefighters who have been trying to contain a mountain fire on the slopes of the Helderberg near Somerset West.

The fire ignited on the Lourensford Farm on Wednesday with strong winds spreading the flames to the local nature reserve and towards Stellenbosch.

Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto, says an inspection will be done at first light to determine the day’s activities.

Several homes were gutted in Silverboomkloof Road and two firefighters had to be hospitalised after sustaining injuries on the Somerset West side of the mountain.

Source: SABC News