Cold front expected over parts of Western, Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service has reiterated that a cold front is expected over parts of the Western and Eastern Cape this Easter weekend.

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of the North West, the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

SABC Weather forecaster, Azwi Tuwani says, “The City of Cape Town will peak at a maximum of 20 degrees. Looking at the weekend, on Saturday, we are seeing cool conditions just around Lesotho and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Along the coastal parts of EC, we are seeing up to 60% chance of showers. Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga will remain partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers. On Sunday, those showers will move over Gauteng, with 60% sitting over parts of SA.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Traffic Police will conduct a series of heightened law enforcement activities across the province this Easter weekend.

High traffic volumes are expected as holidaymakers exit the province to head to various destinations across the country.

Police have advised motorists to exercise caution and make safety their priority.

Source: SABC News