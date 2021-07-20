Cold front to bring snow, chance of flooding to Western Cape from Wednesday

Share this article

















Cape Town emergency personnel are on standby as another cold front is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

Following heavy rain over the past few weeks, the City of Cape Town has warned that further downpours could result in isolated flooding.

Cold weather swept across the province on Monday afternoon, bringing with it rain, but the next forecasted cold front is expected to bring disruptive rainfall, strong winds and very cold conditions.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the cold temperatures are expected to last into the coming weekend.

“The cold temperatures will be due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country,” the SAWS said.

“A second, more intense cold front supported by an upper-air trough will affect the Cape provinces on Wednesday through to Thursday, consolidating very cold, wet and windy conditions over the majority of the Western and Eastern Cape interior regions. Moreover, disruptive snowfalls can be expected in many of the higher mountain regions of the Cape provinces,” the SAWS said.

The City’s services are on standby to deal with any impact related to the predicted adverse weather conditions, including clearing flooded roadways, blocked drains and trees, said Charlotte Powell, City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson.

Source: News24