Collegians Rugby Club in Lentegeur struggles with neglected sports facilities

By Ragheema Mclean

Several sports facilities across the Cape Flats often suffer from neglect and insufficient protection.

The Collegians Rugby Club in Lentegeur, is facing similar challenges, with several unsuccessful attempts to have the Lentegeur sports field maintained, fixed, and protected from vandalism.

Speaking on VOC’s Ramadhan AM, the president of the Collegians Rugby Club, Shamiela Sulaiman, highlighted the club’s struggles.

She explained that the issues began in 2016 during the Western Cape drought when the facility suffered significantly. Maintenance problems had been ongoing before then, but the conditions worsened post-2016.

“The last time we played a game on the grounds was in 2019 and thereafter followed Covid-19 and everything else that went with it. When we returned to practice, we couldn’t use the facility because it was unsafe for our players and staff.”

Despite efforts to engage with authorities since 2021, the club has been unable to play or practice at home. They are currently using an outer field for practice, which has been costly and challenging, particularly in an economically struggling area like Lentegeur.

“I don’t know why it is taking the city so long to make progress with fixing the grounds. We’ve done all the necessary on our part. We’ve reached out to the mayor’s office, the premiers office as well.” “I often say that if the same facility was based in Claremont, this would not have been case. it would have probably been fixed within a few weeks. “For many of us it’s so heartbreaking. The facility has become such an integral part of our community. It is a home to many, for the communities’ children.”

“The club remains resilient, with a strong membership of 350 players and 400 members in total. “We are absolutely the best supported club in Western Province rugby. They are always there wherever and whenever we play. They stick with us; you just don’t get the geez anywhere else like what you do at Collegians.” “Despite all the social ills that our children face when they walk to practice, they risk being robbed some of them who are being robbed. They keep coming because we are a home to so many of them.”

Sulaiman said the club is determined to keep fighting for their field facilities to be restored and is planning a massive relaunch once this happens.

Meanwhile, The City’s Mayoral Committee member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia Van Der Ross said the condition of the facility is regularly communicated with all users of this facility.

“This includes the local ward councillor and local clubs at Municipal Facility Management Committee (MFMC) meetings held periodically.”

“Given the fact that the facility is prone to vandalism, the City’s Recreation and Parks Department is prioritising the installation of a perimeter fence precast wall and has appointed a contractor who is currently onsite conducting the work.”

Van Der Ross noted that current challenges also include vandalism of the irrigation system, which requires repairs, and the refurbishment of the sports ground.

“Both are planned for the 2024/2025 financial year. The facility undergoes daily cleaning and maintenance in accordance with the City’s standard schedule.”

Additionally, she explained that the Department has also initiated an eviction application process for individuals illegally occupying the Lentegeur Sports field.

“The Department will continue to engage facility users regarding progress on maintenance at the facility.”

