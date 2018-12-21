Colourful Klopse under fire

The minstrels fraternity face severe criticism again following issues at the annual ‘Voorsmaakie’ parade, the pre-event leading up to the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade, which took place on the Day of Reconciliation.

Complaints have been laid against the minstrel groups due to the abuse and misuse of public toilets and the alleged disruption of proceedings at masaajid in Bo-Kaap and surrounding areas.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said it is unfortunate that the minstrels are structured into opposing groups.

“We really put a lot of pressure on people to collaborate and come with a single joint application this year,” said Smith.

According to Smith, members of the Bo-Kaap community lodged the complaints.

“While some people are happy about the event and put out stalls and make money from it, others find the noise and activities that go on frustrating and point out to us that the event does not have an event’s permit and this puts us in a difficult position because now the City is expected to do something about it,” Smith said.

Smith said this was the reason the City has pleaded with the event organizers to make an events application.

“If they make an events application then we (City) will be able to help ensure the event is well run. Unfortunately, part of the back marchers is an almost determined culture to do it in an illegal way without authorization.”

Smith explained that it was not as if the application was not permitted, it is rather not being applied for.

Director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) Muneeb Gambino said he never witnessed this type of behaviour by members of the minstrels and said they previously met with members of the Bo-Kaap Ratepayers and Civic Association (BKCRA).

“We had this meeting to discuss whether the parade would be coming into Bo-Kaap and the answer to that was an unequivocal yes. The second discussion was who takes responsibility for that and the answer from the Bo-Kaap Civic Association was that they alone would take responsibility for everything that happens above Buitengracht Street,” said Gambino.

Gambino went on to say that it created organisational difficulties for them as they applied for a permit to the City of Cape Town and relevant authorities to host this event that has a footprint that goes through Bo-Kaap.

“When the Association tells us that we are not to take any responsibility, assert yourself or dictate to anyone in relation to this part of the footprint then there is very little we can do about that,” Gambino said.

Gambino added that some simply had no respect for the KKKA.

“There is a notion that people can regularly disrespect the KKKA so much so that we have all these warriors sitting and posting these allegations on Facebook and social media about directors of the KKKA and how we misappropriate funds.”

Giving a breakdown of the funds used for the festival, Gambino said they receive R2.2 million cash funding from the City of Cape Town, R800 000 worth of services and a few hundred thousand rand from Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages as well as an additional few thousands from the provincial government.

“Our books are audited by qualified auditors and the truth of the matter is if you looked at it, you would realise that we are underfunded. It is underfunded because every time an attempt is made to raise external support and sponsorship, it is quashed because our own people go on social media and accuse the organizers of being thieves,” said an irate Gambino.

Director of the Women’s Legal Centre and Bo-Kaap legal representative Seehaam Samaai challenged Gambino and raised the question as to where the organisers are when throngs of people are gathered in one area at a time.

When posing a suggestion to the issues raised, Samaai said there should be unity.

“The City of Cape Town, the Board as well as the affected community (i.e. Bo-Kaap) and their representatives need to sit down (discuss). The challenge that we are facing is that nothing has changed since 2011 as the same issues are being raised around the concerns of the community and the City in relation to emergency levels, transportation and vehicle routes,” said Samaai.

Samaai raised the question as to what support the City truly gives to the event.

“The event has never been given the cultural significance it should be given. There should be broader communication in relation to what is going to happen. There needs to be a little more dignity in relation to what the City does. It’s one thing to give money but it is another thing to be able to see how they can really uplift it,” stressed Samaai.

“My problem is that it hasn’t moved further. When we talk about inclusivity and how it will come to be for this City to support all residents. The people can uphold their heritage and culture, at least get them a toilet.”

Samaai revealed that there is huge infighting taking place.

“You have the Board and the people fighting and then the City of Cape Town throwing the law and bylaws at people and saying ‘comply’,” said Samaai.

When asked whether the brakes should be put on the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations, Samaai said the people should not be punished for the actions and challenges of the City and minstrel board.

Samaai confirms that the Bo-Kaap representatives have met with the KKKA but said another meeting is of great importance as to understand what is to happen moving forward. Samaai was however unable to comment on behalf of BKCRA.

“I cannot speak for BKCRA as they might have received information correspondence which I’m not privy to but what I have seen is the correspondence that has gone off to KKKA to ask for an urgent meeting in relation to this and this meeting should include the City of Cape Town.”

Zaahidah Meyer / VOC

