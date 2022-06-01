Comair cancels Kulula and British Airways flights, saying it can’t afford to fly

Share this article

Comair, which runs Kulula and British Airways flights, has grounded its flights from Wednesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, the flight operator said it simply could not afford to fly.

“Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from June 1 pending securing funding to resume operations,” the company said.

“If your flight has been cancelled, please don’t travel to the airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience,” the airline said.

Customers took to the airline’s social media pages to express frustration about the inconvenience of the last-minute announcement.

One passenger said flight operations were severely affected from Tuesday.

“Kulula, this is really becoming unacceptable. My flight from George to Johannesburg, MN906, was scheduled to depart this afternoon at 14.25. I’ve just received the fifth notification that it is further delayed and departure is at 17.53,” said the passenger.

Another said they had booked and paid for flights and baggage earlier on Tuesday only to arrive at the airport and learn about the flight cancellations.

Comair was yet to provide details on when the issue will be resolved.

Source: TimesLIVE