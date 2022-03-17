Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Comair’s lifting of suspension welcomed

Metalworkers’ union Numsa says it is pleased that the South African Civil Aviation Authority has completed its investigations into Comair and that it has lifted the suspension.

British Airways and Kulula flights have resumed this morning after being grounded on Saturday over safety issues.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they are concerned that if this situation had dragged on indefinitely, it was going to have a very negative impact on Comair in the long term, by impacting its revenue.

