Commission resumes witness testimonies around fatal Rheinmetall Denel Munition explosion

Share this article

















The investigation surrounding a fatal explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) in Macassar resumed today.

A commission had been appointed after an incident claimed the lives of eight factory workers in 2018, with bereaved families in need of closure.

According to a statement by the Department of Employment and Labour, this is the second sitting following the first in May this year, where 13 witnesses were cross-examined. The commission is now expected to hear testimonies from all 17 witnesses around the events that transpired.

A report is thereafter expected to be compiled and recommendations made to the National Prosecutions Authority for consideration.

VOC