Common insecticides are causing brain damage in honey bees

The researchers challenged the optomotor response of walking honeybees to respond accurately and timely to videos of vertical bars that moved from left to right, or vice versa, across two screens in front of them.

“This ‘tricks’ the bee into assuming it has suddenly been blown off-course and needs to perform a corrective turn to return to a straight path. A healthy optomotor response will then instruct the bee’s motor system to orientate back to an illusory straight line midway between the optic flow from right and left.”

The researchers compared the efficiency of the optomotor response between four groups of wild caught forager honeybees, with between 22 and 28 bees tested per group. Each had been allowed to drink unlimited 1.5 molar sucrose solution over five days, either pure or contaminated with 50 ppb (parts per billion) imidacloprid, 50 ppb sulfoxaflor, or 25 ppb imidacloprid and 25 ppb sulfoxaflor simultaneously.

The findings were that all bees were worse at responding to the simulated optic flow when the bars were narrow or moving slowly, which makes them seem far away, than when they were wide or moving fast, which makes the bars seem close by.

“But for any width and speed, the bees who had ingested the pesticides performed poorly compared to control bees.

“For example, they turned quickly in one direction only and didn’t respond to changes in the direction of movement of the bars, or showed a lack of turning responses. The asymmetry between left and right turns was at least 2.4 times greater for pesticide-exposed bees than for control bees.”

They found bees exposed to pesticide tended to have elevated proportions of dead cells in parts of the brain’s optic lobes which are important for processing visual input.

“Likewise, key genes for detoxification were dysregulated after exposure.

“However these changes were relatively weak and highly variable across bees, and unlikely to be the sole explanation for the observed strong impairment of the optomotor response,” the research paper found.

Parkinson said neonicotinoid and sulfoximine insecticides “activate neurons in the insect brain and are not always recycled fast enough to prevent toxicity”.