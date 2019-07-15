Community calls for support of local sand sculptor

Share this article

















Michael Myekwa has been putting smiles on the faces of locals in Fish Hoek for years with his amazing sand art creations and now the community is trying to give back and support Myekwa in producing his art.

Since 2016 Myekwa has been the community’s resident sand artist, creating breathtaking 3D works of art on the beach for children to enjoy and for visitors to take pictures with.

He has made memorable works for special occasions, from Mother’s Day to celebrating 100 years of the Fish Hoek community to tributes to locals who passed away.

When Myekwa first started his trade he was chased away from the beach by law enforcement for not having the necessary busking licence. However, the community came together to raise the money he needed for his licence and make sure he could go on sculpting.

Now after years of dedication and hard work, Myekwa survives purely off tips he receives from tourists and local fans but the small sum he makes is not nearly enough for him to survive on.

The community is once again taking a stand for Myekwa and asking those who have been touched by his incredible sculptures to donate so that he can go on creating works of art on Fish Hoek beach.

“Let’s rally together once more, as a Fish Hoek and South Peninsula community and support Michael financially so he can keep doing what he does best. We would all love for Michael to stay our resident sand sculptor in Fish Hoek for a long time to come. Together, let’s create a patronage and support him so he can devote his time to creating his beautiful artwork,” says local Shelly Schutte.

Pictures: Facebook/Fans of Michael Myekwa

(Source: capetownetc)

