Community Leader calls for internet blocking in prisons

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In a landmark court ruling, the notorious leaders of the ‘Laughing Boys’ gang have been sentenced to life imprisonment for their involvement in a series of heinous crimes that left the Hanover Park area shaken between 2017 and 2019. The 73 murders committed during this period have sent shockwaves through the community, prompting public figures like Imraahn Mukaddam, a prominent Elsies River anti-crime activist and CEO of Inspire Network, to advocate for drastic measures in securing the safety of society.

Addressing the critical issue of communication and its potential impact on public safety, Mukaddam recently spoke to Drive Time, emphasizing the urgent need for prisons to become internet-blocked zones.

“Even without telephone access, gang leaders and other prisoners can continue to wield their influence over their criminal networks through social media channels if internet access remains available within the prison walls,” said Mukaddam. Mukaddam stated that the current situation allows gang leaders to maintain connections with their cronies on the outside, enabling them to orchestrate criminal activities and instigate terror within communities. “This ongoing communication has led to numerous cases involving witnesses being intimidated or silenced, resulting in the collapse of investigations and justice being denied to victims and their families,” he said.

Mukaddam said they have been engaging with the Department of Correctional Services and have raised the issue of gang leaders and other prisoners still having a connection to the outside world due to internet access. He has raised concerns about the potential dangers posed by unregulated internet access in prisons, which continues to empower dangerous criminals and undermines the hard work of law enforcement and judicial authorities.

To bring about change, Mukaddam and other community workers have enlisted the support of various stakeholders, fostering a sense of commitment to ensure that necessary reforms are implemented. The community leader firmly believes that through collective effort and advocacy, they can make prisons internet-blocked zones, thus eliminating the gateway for criminals to maintain control over their illicit operations from behind bars.

Commending the Justice Department’s Strong Stance

Imraahn Mukaddam commended the Justice Department for adopting a tougher stance against gang leaders and the High-Flyers. In contrast to lenient sentences in the past, the recent life imprisonment rulings signal a firm determination to protect communities from the scourge of gang violence. With extended prison sentences, there is hope that society will have greater respite from these dangerous individuals, ensuring a safer environment for all.

The sentencing of Laughing Boys gang leaders to life imprisonment has been a significant victory for justice, bringing closure to numerous affected families and sending a clear message to criminal elements. However, the fight for safer communities does not end there. Imraahn Mukaddam’s impassioned call for internet blocking in prisons seeks to cut off gang leaders’ access to their criminal networks, ensuring that their impact is limited even from behind bars. By collectively advocating for these measures, communities can stand united against crime, fostering an environment of security and hope for a better future.

