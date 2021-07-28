Community leader expresses shock at arrest of women for selling 4-year old daugter’s naked pics

Share this article

















A community leader from Bonteheuwel in Cape Town has expressed shock at the arrested of one of the residents of the area for allegedly selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the Dark Web.

The 32-year-old woman, who appeared in court yesterday, is facing a string of related charges, including financial gain from child pornography and rape. She remains in custody until her next appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on the 19th of next month.

In the US, the FBI and Homeland Security followed up on information and set a trap for the accused. Bonteheuwel councillor, Angus McKenzie, says he will rally support from residents to ensure that the woman is not granted bail.

“It’s disgusting and unbecoming of who we are as people, it traumatises me that a mother would openly share naked pictures of her daughter on the Dark Web to people across the world. This child will potentially never ever be able to live a normal life, and it’s our job as a society to ensure that we do everything in our power to ensure that this young lady lives the best life that she can possibly live after this incident.”

Source: SABC News