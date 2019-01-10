Community members call for death penalty for alleged paedophile

Community members called for the man who allegedly paid young boys from Ottery for sex, to be charged with the death penalty.

Police spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said the 66-year-old was arrested on Monday afternoon on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Six boys had identified the widowed father of two daughters as David “Ta Pops” Dudley.

Community leader and former ward councillor Melanie Arendse said the community suspects there are more victims, after two boys aged 9 and 12 broke their silence last Thursday.

According to the boys, Dudley would pick them up at the old stables in George Way, Lotus River, drive them to secluded areas in Schaapkraal, Klip Road Cemetery or the Ottery Centre before giving them drugs to give them erections.

The boys explained that he would then perform sexual acts on them or instruct them to perform sexual acts on him. He allegedly paid them between R36 to R300.

Shocked community leaders were made aware of the situation during a meeting the previous Thursday and acted immediately. Thirty boys, aged between 9 and 18, were identified by the community as victims.

Arendse said that 18 cases have been lodged so far, adding that the suspect exploited the disadvantaged circumstances of his victims.

“These boys are from our poor communities and he lured them with money, spoiling them with things they do not get at home,” said Arendse.

The courtroom was filled to capacity as the State prosecutor requested a postponement for Dudley’s bail hearing in order to gather more information, noting that more charges would be added.

The suspects’ attorney said it would like a formal bail application hearing to be set.

Dudley will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 29th January.

Arendse said the community feel that there are more victims and have urged them to come forward. She can be contacted on 071 921 3807.

VOC / Tauhierah Salie

