Community Police Forum Summit in Western Cape unites over 85 Station Representatives

Cape Town – The Western Cape Provincial City of Cape Town & Winelands District CPF Summit was held on Saturday 5th August 2023, uniting over 85 station representatives from across the province, with leaders of the various CPF, Community Safety and City officials.

The summit was welcomed by an address by exco Members of the Western Cape Provincial CPF Board, and featured speeches from local government officials and SAPS Representatives.

The summit focused on topics related to increasing transparency, policy framework on Comunitty Policing, Police oversight and Funding models to supports CPFS, improving community safety, and creating an atmosphere of trust within the region.

In attendance was Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen, City of Cape Town District Commissioner Major General VP Beaton and Deputy President of Sunni Ulama Council and current Exco Member of Cape Town Ulama Board ‘Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee’.

Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee addressed the Summit with a brief opening prayer and talk focusing on Spitual Crime prevention and Volunteering, during his address, he mentioned “we need to be guided by our religious duties of serving and not been driven by greed of wealth and money, that the members shoul stay focused and continue serving, he further added that this summit is one that will benefit the entire Western Cape and is indeed a great inniative to bring together so many different police and safety officials to one platform”.

During the keynote address by MEC Reagen Allen he mentioned ” we should ensure that all roleplayers within the security cluster are on one page, it is of utmost importance if we are to overcome crime. Petty politics and pulling in different directions is only strengthening the hands of criminals, The status quo in the fight against crime can and should not remain. Let’s be sharp, clear, deliberate and execute our duties like never before. Our residents deserve to live in safer, improved and dignified environments”.

At the end of the summit, the attendees agreed that greater collaboration and increased transparency are essential to maintaining public trust and creating safe communities. Representatives pledged to work together to continue to strengthen police-community relations and ensure a safer South Africa.

The conclusion of the summit marked a new chapter for the Western Cape region. With increased collaboration between police stations, local authorities, and CPF’s, the Western Cape will move forward with the aim of becoming a safer and more stronger region.

Source: Sayed Ridhwaan | Hijazi Channel