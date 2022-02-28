Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Community protests against bail hearing for Taliep murderers

Aggrieved family members of the late Ikraam Taliep, as well as community members, gathered outside the Athlone Magistrate court to protest the bail application of one of the members of the group who allegedly murdered Taliep.
During October of last year, Taliep listed his car for sale on Facebook marketplace. An appointment was set up with the members who reportedly abducted Taliep and hijacked his car. His body was found in Browns Park.
According to family member, Sumaya Taliep, the bail application was postponed to 11 March. She added that members will be back at court in a larger group to make their voices heard.
Photo: supplied

