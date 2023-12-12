Community unites against rising crime in Rocklands Hills

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Rocklands Hills areas, like many on the Cape Flats, are grappling with a surge in sporadic shooting incidents, heightening concerns about safety, particularly as the festive season approaches. Ward councillor for Ward 81, Ashley Potts, sheds light on the situation in an interview with VOC Breakfast.

Parents, deeply distressed by the ongoing violence, have reached out to Potts, expressing their fear for their families. Potts recalls their sentiments, saying, “We cannot continue like this; we are living in fear. Our children can’t even go to the shop. It is a nightmare, and we need to deal with it.”

In response to the escalating situation, Potts organized a community gathering on a hill, where community leaders, members, and parents came together to address the pressing issue. Potts emphasizes that the primary focus was on prayers for peace, as the community feels a lack of police presence.

Potts stresses the need for further discussions with the Members of the Executive Council (MEC) to secure additional assistance for the community. He encourages residents to log complaints, emphasizing that increased documentation will help demonstrate the severity of the problem.

During the community gathering, Potts notes the presence of gang members alongside SAPS officers and concerned residents. Potts recognizes the importance of addressing the root causes of the issue. He reveals that a deeper engagement is planned for December 18th at the Weltevreden Recreation Centre, involving Law Enforcement, Metro Police, and SAPS, aiming to delve into the heart of the matter.

The ward councillor underscores that many challenges stem from the involvement of young people, aged 12-16, in activities that can lead them toward gangs. To address this, a fun day is scheduled before the December 18th meeting, from 10 am to 2 pm, providing an opportunity for sports engagement with the youth.

Potts highlights additional engagements, including the involvement of an imam and clergy members, signalling a collaborative effort across religious lines. He assures the community that their presence will be more visible in the area, emphasizing the importance of collective action to combat the rising tide of crime.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay