Commuters welcome Railway Enforcement Unit

Many carriages have been torched and vandalised and the issue of commuter safety has escalated.

Train commuters have welcomed the launch of the new Railway Enforcement Unit in Cape Town but with some reservations.

A total of 84 law enforcement officers will be deployed from this week to increase security on train services in Cape Town.

The unit was launched at Cape Town Station on Saturday by Transport Minister Blade Nzimande.

Nzimande says while the unit is much needed, communities making use of the train service also need to help by informing police officials of the operations of what he termed “vandals”.

Train services have come under attack, especially in the Western Cape since 2015. Many carriages have been torched and vandalised and the issue of commuter safety has escalated.

A commuter asked about the unit said: “It’s a positive step because its very dangerous in the trains. The so called gangsters are using the opportunity to take advantage of people especially females. I feel it should have been done a long time ago. I had a few incidents where they nearly robbed me.”

(Source: SABC News)