Competition Commission announces labs reduce price of Covid-19 PCR test to R500 from R850

JUST IN: The Competition Commission has announced the ground-breaking agreement with two major laboratories, Ampath and Lancet, on a substantial reduction of Covid-19 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test prices.

The price has been reduced from ±R850 to ±R500 (including VAT). This follows an investigation by the Competition Commission after complaints of unfair and unjustifiable prices against private laboratories.

PCR tests are needed by doctors and/or for purposes of travelling, the test detects genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus. This news comes as South Africa enters it’s fourth Covid-19 wave.

VOC