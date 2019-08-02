COMPETITION: VOC rebrands!

Share this article

















The Voice of the Cape is launching an exciting new community project / competition! The station is looking to completely revamp the entire brand design and colour scheme and is therefore looking for talented people to submit proposals.

The station is opening this competition to ALL in the community for several reasons in addition to embodying its slogan “My radio station, your radio station, our radio station”. The Voice of the Cape wholeheartedly believes that as a community radio station, the community should have a say in how it moves forward.

We are therefore looking to reward the individual who submits the best design and colour scheme, with a R10 000 CASH bursary!

For more information and details on the competition, keep reading!

Incentive:

A R10 000 (ten thousand rand) cash bursary will be given to the winner of the competition.

Key dates:

12 August: Deadline for entries

24 August: Winning design to be announced

Brief:

The project entails a complete rebranding of The Voice of the Cape logo and colour scheme. As such, the design needs to comfortably carry the station into the future without alienating its existing audience.

Keywords / Themes to be considered in the design:

These key words are to be a source of inspiration for designers, helping to envision a design and colour scheme that would embody the vision and mission of the radio station while reflecting the diversity of the community VOC reaches.

Islamic values

Diversity

Unity

Capetonian symbolism

Vibrant

Futuristic

Evocative

Representation of the community

Appeal to young and old

About The Voice of the Cape:

According to the broadcasting authority, VOC is an interest-defined community broadcaster licensed to serve the cultural interest of the Muslim community. The station’s mandate is to inform and educate the community about Islam, with an inherent focus on religious teachings.

Another focus of VOC’s programming is to report matters of cultural, political, social and economic significance.

The idea of a Muslim radio station was born in the early 1990’s by such people as Imam Noor Davids and Imam Gasan Solomon (then Secretary General of the Muslim Judicial Council), for the purpose of community advancement.

The Voice of the Cape became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995.

Requirements in design:

The design must reflect the station’s vision and mission.

The design should have the name (The Voice of the Cape) and the 91.3FM frequency of the station included (with the option of adding the 95.8FM frequency as an addition to the more pronounced 91.3FM frequency).

Requirements for participation:

The competition is open to all ages.

Furthermore, while no formal qualifications are needed to participate in this competition, those with qualifications are equally welcome to participate.

Well-established corporate entities are not encouraged to participate – this competition is intended as a community project.

However, professionals from ALL corporate entities are welcome to enter the competition in their individual/personal capacity.

Legalities:

No individuals affiliated to The Voice of the Cape radio station nor the Muslim Broadcasting Corporation structures are eligible to participate in this competition.

The Voice of the Cape requires full usage rights of the winning logo and branding scheme submitted, i.e. there can be no restriction on rights relating to the submissions received by The Voice of the Cape in this competition.

Share this article

















Comments

comments