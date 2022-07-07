Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Comrades qualifying details to be submitted by 12 July

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 is the final date for submission of qualifying details for this year’s Comrades Marathon. The Comrades Marathon Association’s (CMA) IT & Entries Team is currently processing the information submitted by athletes, in terms of qualifying time and race, running club details, provincial club licence number and filling in the medical questionnaire.

CMA Race Director, Rowyn James says, “It is vital that every aspirant #Comrades2022 runner submits all necessary qualifying details in order for them to meet the requirements to participate in this year’s race.”

Qualifying for the 2022 Comrades Marathon is applicable as of 1 September 2021 till 12 July 2022. The qualifying criteria for this year’s Comrades Marathon will be to complete a standard 42.2km marathon in under 4 hours and 50 minutes, or a 56km ultra-marathon in under 6 hours and 45 minutes.

To update your details and complete the medical questionnaire please log into your entry profile via the Comrades website www.comrades.com

Telephonic submissions will be taken from 08h00 till 16h30 on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 while online submissions close at midnight on the 12th. For more information, please call Comrades House on 033 897 8650 or email info@comrades.com

The 95th Comrades Marathon will start at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5h30 and finish 12 hours later at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday, 28 August 2022. This will be the 47th Down Run.

Source: Supplied, Press Release


