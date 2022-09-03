Concerns raised over escalating violence during taxi protests in WC, seven arrested

Share this article

Western Cape officials have raised concerns that increasingly violent demonstrations by the taxi industry in the province, is becoming life-threatening. At least seven suspects are expected in court on Monday, following renewed protests on Friday morning.

Cape Town motorists were left infuriated, with many unable to reach their workplaces, due to severe traffic disruptions and the closure of main roads.

Members of the taxi industry have cited ongoing concerns, including the impounding of their vehicles due to contested lack of permits. The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) distanced itself from the protests.

“The reinforced deployments comprise public order police, tactical response teams, air support, local police as well as deployments from the city of Cape Town’s law enforcement directorate. The violence which also erupted on Wednesday and was somewhat contained, is believed to be in response to the City of Cape Town’s ongoing operations targeting illegal sedan taxis in the area,” police said in a statement.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 27, were arrested on charges including public violence and malicious damage to property. It follows the torching of a Golden Arrow bus, as well as the stoning and partial burning of four police vehicles in Nyanga, Phillipi and Samora Machel respectively. Tyres were also set alight in Browns Farm and a security hut at the Nyanga clinic was set alight.

“Police vehicles have been attacked during the taxi-related unrest in the Nyanga area. Three vehicles were stoned and damaged while responding to the violence on Govan Mbeki Road. A police van was partially burnt outside the police station. Protesters also torched a light delivery vehicle,” the statement noted. “Cases of public violence, malicious damage to property were registered when one bus was set alight at the off ramp on R300 from Mitchells Plain side direction Cape Town. Protesters were blocking vehicles on Govan Mbeki road and a LDV was burned on Luzuko Road. Three Police vehicles attending the protest were stoned and damage and another one parked next to the police station partially burned,” said police.

Reports indicate that Amaphela taxi drivers have been retaliating against the City’s operations by attacking municipal and police vehicles. The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas condemned the acts of violence, rejecting claims that the City’s operations are racially motivated.

The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security directorate spokesperson JP Smith said 37 taxis and Amaphelas (sedans) were impounded on Thursday afternoon, emphasizing that the City would not be ‘intimidated by taxi terrorists”. Smith warned the instigators of the violence that the ‘law applies equally to everyone’.

“The City and SAPS “have only acted to prevent further violence. It is however not possible to walk away and simply allow people who engage in violence to get away with it every time. The only lesson learned by the perpetrators then is that violence is their solution. To the persons among the taxi industry who are orchestrating the violence, remember that you are compelling the police to continue their operations. We will sustain this as long as is necessary until the violence stops and no violence flares up for a period of time,” Smith said in a social media post on Friday afternoon.

Smith earlier warned that the crackdown on illegal taxi operators in Nyanga will continue next week.

“This will just be the start. for too long we have allowed mafia-like syndicates to control the public transport sector, taking advantage of the loopholes left by ineffective national legislation. Now, with our new Traffic by-law coming into effect, the repercussions and enforcement actions will be more effective and demand the return of law and order on our roads,” Smith stated on Thursday morning.

Four Golden Arrow busses were also set alight at the Nyanga terminus during a similar incident last week. Services operating from Borcherds Quarry Road in the area were consequently suspended. Similarly, the stoning of the City of Cape Town’s Dial-a-Ride service vehicle on Wednesday also left special need commuters stranded. Health facilities in the area were also shut down.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer appealed to officials to prioritize the safety of commuters.

“We once again call on the authorities to ensure that our drivers and passengers are able to travel freely and safely. This is an issue that requires urgent attention. The people of Nyanga and surrounding areas should not have to live in fear when they are simply trying to get to work and school,” said Dyke-Beyer.

While the violence has been widely condemned, it remains unclear if constructive engagements are taking place.

