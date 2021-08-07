ConCourt to hear IEC’s election postponement application on August 20th

Share this article

















NATIONAL

The Constitutional Court is expected to hear the Independent Electoral Commission’s request to postpone the local government elections later this month.

The commission filed an urgent application to have the gazetted date of 27 October 2021 postponed to February 2022. The IEC further requested that the court declare all municipal councils remain competent until then.

This after a report by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, which found that free and fair elections will not be possible as a result of the risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The application is expected to be heard virtually on 20 August 2021.

VOC