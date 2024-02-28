Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Confidence in criminal justice system declining: Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says it is concerning that confidence in the criminal justice system is on the decline.

This comes as the recent victim survey by Statistics South Africa indicates low confidence in the system.

He has been speaking at the Integrated Criminal Justice System and the Review of the 1977 Criminal Procedure Act conference in Boksburg, East of Johannesburg.

The conference seeks to reflect on the criminal justice system and review the 1977 Criminal Procedure Act.

Mashatile says government has already put plans in place to deal with the scourge of crime.

He says, “Our people do not feel safe and secure. As a result, over the next few months, the JCPS (Justice, Crime Prevention and Security) cluster is strategically planning key interventions from multiple departments to address the prevailing crime situation.”

“These efforts will notably focus on combating violence and organised crime with a dedicated emphasis on addressing corruption among other things,” he adds.

Source: SABC News


