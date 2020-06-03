Conflict between Greater Chatsworth communities sees basic needs unmet

Share this article

















Police fired tear gas, stun granades and rubber bullets to disperse protestors in the Greater Chatsworth area.

The communities of Chatsworth, Riverland and Silvertown seemingly put their differences aside and decided to hold a protest for a third day today.

On Monday, Silvertown residents set tyres and rubble alight and forced road closures.

The group of mainly youth say they are fed up with the Swartland municipality that has failed to provide them with basic services such as water, sanitation and electricity.

Police stopped them from proceeding to the N7.

The ward councillor Basil Stanley, who residents accuse of corruption, says attempts have been to engage with residents. He added that Eskom is solely responsible for providing electricty to the area.

This is a developing story.

