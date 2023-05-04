Confusion clouds pilgrims as they wait for packages and pricing during the Hajj

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Western pilgrims planning to perform the Hajj in the coming month says they are still awaiting information on packages and costs after Saudi Arabia changed its booking procedure for the second year. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced plans earlier this year to allow Muslims from western countries to reserve their spots for Hajj through a brand-new app called Nusuk. Usually, the Hajj tours are booked and handled by the pilgrim’s local travel agencies in their home country.

According to recent reports, these agencies would often create packages that would consider the pilgrim’s understanding of Islam and cultural background. The pilgrim would also be accommodated by serving local cuisines and providing a guide who spoke the same language.

However, under the new system, the pilgrimage will be managed by local Saudi travel agencies that have been pre-approved by the ministry, with no assurance that they will offer the same customized experience for western pilgrims.

Photo: Pixabay