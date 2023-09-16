Congratulations to Winners of the Dost Award and the Golden Shield Heritage Award

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Renowned VOC Drive Time Show host, journalist, and author Shafiq Morton was honoured with the Dost Award for his significant contributions to understanding Islam. The Dost Award, now in its 20th year, is presented annually on the Prophet’s birthday, recognizing one Turkish and one foreign scholar for their scholarly achievements and contributions to Islam. Morton stated that this prestigious accolade is organized by the Turkish Women’s Cultural Association (TURKKAD) and the Kerim Education Centre, institutions deeply engaged in culture and education.
Meanwhile, The Cape Heritage Museum received a prestigious Golden Shield Heritage Award at Artscape. Curator at Cape Heritage Museum and attorney Ighsaan Higgins emphasized the award’s significance as the country’s top heritage honour. He stated many nominees were disqualified due to lacking qualifications. Higgins attributed the achievement to the entire community, including those of slave, Muslim, and Khoi heritage, along with all South Africans.
VOC News
