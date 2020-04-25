Congregants allegedly arrested by SAPS

Share this article

















WARNING: The video contains profane language

According to reports, 17 people have been arrested in Pretoria West after they were allegedly found praying in congregation at what appears to be a mosque. The video has gone viral on social media and shows police entering the place of worship, breaking up the congregation and rounding up the worshippers. The video was first tweeted by Radio Islam.

However, the conduct of the officers in the video has been severely criticised, with some saying it is disrespectful and excessive. One of the officers is heard shouting to a congregant ‘“Your Mohamed is bigger than the president?”



All forms of religious congregational prayers have been prohibited during the national lockdown and places of worship must be closed.

Gauteng SAPS said the incident took place on Friday at about 13:00. Members from SAPS Tactical Response Team (TRT) were conducting patrols around the Pretoria West area when they were alerted to a group of people allegedly contravening the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

“The members responded to the complaint and found a group of people converged in a building at Retief Street, Pretoria West. The group were preparing to worship when they were discovered,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

SAPS members arrested 17 men and they will be facing charges relating to the contravention the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

