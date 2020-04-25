Congregants allegedly arrested by SAPS

WARNING: The video contains profane language
According to reports, 17 people have been arrested in Pretoria West after they were allegedly found praying in congregation at what appears to be a mosque. The video has gone viral on social media and shows police entering the place of worship, breaking up the congregation and rounding up the worshippers. The video was first tweeted by Radio Islam.
However, the conduct of the officers in the video has been severely criticised, with some saying it is disrespectful and excessive. One of the officers is heard shouting to a congregant ‘“Your Mohamed is bigger than the president?”
All forms of religious congregational prayers have been prohibited during the national lockdown and places of worship must be closed.
Police arrest Muslim congregants
