Construction of Knysna masjid recommences, funding still required

Construction of the long-awaited masjid in Knysna has recommenced following the builders well-deserved holiday.

The development follows approval by the Knysna Municipality for building plans submitted last year and will cater to the majority Muslim community. Residents have in the past expressed concerns that the current area used as a masjid does not have sufficient space or facilities.

The council hopes that the new masjid will be able to accommodate the needs of the community, including that of tourist.

Image: Knysna Muslim Council

The facility is about 800 square meters of space with the masjid taking priority over aspirations to build a madrassah, library and living quarters for the resident imam.

The commitment made by the Knysna Muslim Council to have the foundation laid by the end of the year was met with excitement and concern, as funding for the project remains a challenge.

The total cost for the entire facility is around R14 million, with the masjid itself amounting to R5 million of this total.

Image: Knysna Muslim Council

On behalf of the council, Knysna Muslim Council chairperson Omar Essa said there is a desperate need for monetary assistance.

“We hope to complete the foundations up to ground floor level in the next 2 weeks and thereafter start with the top structure.”

Essa has appealed to anyone hoping to assist with funding to call him on 083 413 6156 or WhatsApp on 082 386 4329.

Donations via banking will also be appreciated.

FNB Cheque account: 621 6840 5176

Branch code: 210 214

VOC / Tauhierah Salie

Share this article











Comments

comments