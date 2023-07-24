Consumers struggle to keep the lights on

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

As consumers bear the brunt of high food prices, fuel increases, and the general cost of living, many are left fuming as the City of Cape Town increase the electricity tariff to 17.6% at the start of July, greater than the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa) recommended 18.65%.

Speaking to residents on the Cape Flats, many believe that the poorest of the poor were not considered when the increase by the city was tabled, considered, and approved.

“Before the increase, I received nine units, now I only get four units for R10. I use only necessities such as the TV and stove, yet I must buy R40 electricity per day. This is ridiculous for someone that is unemployed and depend on disability,” one resident shared. “How must we as pensioners survive? The price of electricity is exorbitant. I shudder to think what others who have no form of income must go through,” another resident said.

A single mother of four said she is forced to choose between purchasing electricity or feeding her family.

“I am unemployed, yes, I sell things occasionally, but I am struggling. Every day I must buy almost R50 rands worth of electricity, which is about six units, and it does not even stretch that far. I am now at a point where I either make a way to buy food or electricity and unfortunately, I must buy electricity,” she emphasized.

A Mitchell’s Plain resident fumed with frustration as she explained that she is paying up to R3 per unit, while others in her areas, including people who have small businesses, pay just R2 per unit.

“Mense wat in my area bly betaal minder vir krag as wat ek doen. Self mense met besighede betaal minder as my. Gedurende die dag is ek alleen tuis, so ek gebruik nie so baie elektrisieteit nie [sic],” she added.

STOP COCT founder Sandra Dixon said it is disappointing to know that more than 10 000 households were stripped of their free units, without any communication from the city who conducted property evaluations to see who qualifies for free electricity.

“So many households automatically lost their free units unexpectedly as property evaluations were done. Property values exceeding R500 000, those households were moved to a domestic category. This is grossly unfair,” she stressed.

Addressing the issue of free units falling by the waste side, Hoosain Essop, manager for Electricity Retail Management at the City of Cape Town apologizes for not effectively communicating the changes.

“I’m aware that customers were not informed timeously, which was a mistake on our side, and we apologize for that,” he stated.

Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen said residents are suffering with all these increases.

“The human rights commission will take this up with the city to find a way forward, that is best suited for the poor,” added Nissan.