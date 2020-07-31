Contact crime on the increase in South Africa

Share this article

















Contact crimes including murder, robbery and sexual offences have increased by 0.7% in the country, according to the 2019/2020 crime statistics.

The stats were released by Police Minister Bheki Cele and top brass from the SAPS on Friday morning in Pretoria.

The murder rate has increased with 303 cases, to a total of just more than 21 000. Sexual offences increased by 873, bringing the total to just over 53 000.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest number of murders out of all the 9 provinces, with an increase of 10.6% and also recorded an increase in sexual offences.

But for the first time in many years, Nyanga Police Station in Cape Town has recorded a 36.0% decrease in murder.

About 73 police officers were killed most of which were in KwaZulu-Natal.

To date, SAPS has lost 113 police officers whilst 12 138 have tested positive for COVID-19 with 254 hospitalised and 4 904 recovered.

Cele says it is worrying that learning institutions are becoming hotbeds for sexual violence crimes in the country.

“It is of concern that educational institutions are becoming hotbeds for sexual violence, 380 cases of rape were reported at either schools, universities, colleges or day care facilities,” adds the minister.

source: SABC News