From the news desk

Contact crimes decrease by four percent: Major-General Norman Sekhukhune

Police say there has been a 4% decrease in contact crimes in the third quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year. Major-General Norman Sekhukhune was briefing Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police.

However, murder has increased by close to 9% while attempted murder is up by 3.5%.

Rape has come down by over 7% in the same period while total sexual offences have decreased by 9%.

Robbery at residential premises has decreased by almost half a percent.

“We had an increase in murders … and robbery with aggravating circumstances decreased by 456,” says Sekhukhune.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele will this afternoon release crimes statistics for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year.

In the second quarter, murder increased by over 20%.

Property-related crimes decreased by 6% and stock theft came down by over 9%.

There has been concern around the country that the open conflict between Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole could negatively affect the fight against crime.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated that he is looking at the situation and will soon announce his decision.

Source: SABC News


