Controversial businessman Mark Lifman escapes alleged hit

Controversial Cape Town businessman Mark Lifman has escaped unharmed after an alleged attempt on his life.

Lifman told News24 that he was at a golf championships tournament when a silver Corsa pulled up and a shot was fired.

“It (the bullet) hit the ground near my feet somewhere and nothing hit me, so I wasn’t injured,” said Lifman.

“I retreated… and pulled my firearm and they sped off.”

The police told Netwerk24 that they were informed of the incident but that a charge had not been laid.

In January last year, the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court heard that another controversial businessman, Nafiz Modack, allegedly planned to have Lifman murdered.

That was apparently to take over Lifman’s club security company.

In 2017, a leader of the Fancy Boys gang and one of the first gangsters in Cape Town to be convicted under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), Shamiel Eyssen, was shot and killed, apparently in a battle relating to club security turf war.

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court also heard last year how Lifman allegedly had confidential police information while in the dock for an extortion case against suspected underworld kingpin Modack.

For more on the simmering tensions in the underworld that have boiled over in the Western Cape, News24 created its own showcase to detail what led up to the battles and skirmishes which have spilled over from the streets into some popular Cape Town venues.

