Convicted drug dealer denied appeal by Western Cape High Court

Convicted drug dealer Fadwaan Murphy, along with his company Ulterior Trading Solutions, have been denied leave to appeal their conviction by the Western Cape High Court. The court ruled against the appeal on the basis that there were no reasonable prospects of success.

Murphy, aged 51, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, and his company was fined R2 million for drug dealing, racketeering, and money laundering. His ex-wife, Shafieka Murphy, received a 15-year prison sentence.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed that the court has mandated the recovery of the specified amount, including the costs associated with the warrant and execution of the sale of movable properties owned by Murphy and the company.

Ntabazalila says, “The court fined him and his company R2 million after the state successfully argued that his drug dealing came from his greed for money and power, and that his actions destroyed communities and people living among them.”

“In his application for leave to appeal, Murphy claimed the existence of duplication in some of his convictions, saying the judge erred in some of the decisions and argued that the sentences imposed upon him and his company were harsh and induced a sense of shock,” added Ntabazalila.

The investigation into Murphy’s businesses and properties began in 2014, leading to the seizure of assets worth R1.7 million by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP), in 2016.

The police initiated a lengthy investigation into Murphy, and assets, including luxury vehicles, a trailer, a superbike, and business-related vehicles, were seized at various locations linked to the suspect.

In 2015, a house alleged to be linked to Murphy in Grassy Park was raided by the police, resulting in the confiscation of a substantial amount of drugs and cash with an estimated value of R4 million.

Source: SABC NEWS