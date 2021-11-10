Convicted Mossel Bay fraudster rearrested following brief escape

Share this article

















Mossel bay police successfully rearrested a trial awaiting prisoner after his brief escape on Tuesday.

Dale Robert Harmse seized a risky opportunity and pretended to be suspect detained on minor charges, due for release.

After a search docket was opened, the 48-year-old was apprehended at a tyre business in George, seemingly en-route to Oudtshoorn via a lift.

The escapee is standing trial in connection with Fraud charges committed in Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn, and has since been returned to prison where he faces an additional charge of Escape from Lawful Custody.

The relevant department will also be investigated.

VOC