Cop arrested for stealing firearm that ended up with gang in CT

A police officer briefly appeared in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Constable Kadri Cohen, 24, is accused of involvement in the theft of a state firearm in 2016 at Nababeep police station in the Northern Cape, police spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said.

“Between August and November 2016, he allegedly connived with a local gang and sold them a firearm which was disposed of at the police station for safekeeping. The firearm was removed from another police official who was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute,” Mnisi said.

“A theft case was registered and investigated but failed to yield results. The matter was referred to the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation [unit]in May last year and it was established that Cohen allegedly stole the firearm in 2016 and gave it to a gang in Grabouw who then sold it to another gang in Cape Town in exchange for drugs. The firearm is yet to be recovered; however, investigations are still continuing.”

Cohen was arrested on Monday and appeared in court on Tuesday. He has been released on a warning.

He is expected to appear again on May 3.

