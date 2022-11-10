Copperheads strike again

Share this article

The City of Cape Town’s Metal Theft Unit, also known as the Copperheads, is intent on doubling the amount of copper confiscated year on year. Curbing metal theft remains a priority for the unit.



The unit has already confiscated 2 489kg of mixed copper and 252,5m of cable this year. In 2021, the unit confiscated 1 278kg mixed copper and 406,5m of cable

“This translates to millions of Rands in infrastructure vandalised and destroyed. Metal theft impacts not only services and infrastructure, but also the health of those residents in the areas where thieves burn their looted plasticised cabling to get at the wires.”

“Doubling the amount of copper seized is not the only achievement of the Unit. From July to September this year they’ve done more than five times the number of operations and inspected double the number of scrapyards or bucket shops compared to the same time last year,” said Alderman JP Smith, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

The current street value for copper is R120 per kilogram, which means this year’s confiscated haul is worth an estimated R298 680.

July-September 2021 July-September 2022 Autonomous operations 26 132 Scrapyards/bucket shops inspected 437 811 Arrests 55 53 Hotspot patrols 454 630

“Metal and cable theft takes place across the City and the number of complaints increased from 124 to 145 for this time period, so residents are tired of this crime which threatens their well-being and they realise that this money could be spent on improving basic services and is instead being used to replace stolen infrastructure such as manhole covers, fire hydrants and water meters,” said Alderman Smith.

Some of the unit’s recent successes were in August when they retrieved metal valued at R10 623 street value, in a second incident a repeat offender was found in possession of cut up City drain covers weighing 238kg. While executing a search warrant for a storage facility in Philippi officers also made a successful arrest and recovered approximately 540kg of copper cable.

Residents can give anonymous tip offs if they are aware of illegal activity that is taking place, by calling 0800 110077 toll free.

Source: City of Cape Town