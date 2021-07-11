Cops seize dagga plants worth R466,000 at Cape Town lab

Share this article

















Three suspects have been arrested for cultivating dagga in the Western Cape.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said two suspects were arrested in Strand and another one in Somerset west on Wednesday. They appeared in court on charges of dealing in and cultivation of dagga on Friday.

Van Wyk said public order police were tipped off about dagga being cultivated on a property in Maynardt Street, Strand. They found plants worth more than R400,000.

“A search warrant was obtained thereafter the premises were searched. At the premises a hydroponic dagga laboratory was uncovered, 388 plants and equipment were seized,” said Van Wyk.

“Two suspects, aged 35 and 61, were arrested on charges of dealing in dagga and cultivation of dagga. The estimated street value of the dagga is R465,600,” said Van Wyk.

He said later that day, police descended on a property in Irene Street, Somerset west.

“The premises were searched and members discovered an indoor dagga cultivation laboratory. Large quantities of dagga, dagga plants and equipment that the suspect used to plant the dagga have been seized.

“The value is still to be determined, but it is estimated at a substantial amount. A 44-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of dealing in dagga and cultivation of dagga.”

Source: TimesLIVE