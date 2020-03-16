Coronavirus at taxi ranks, buses will present a new dynamic: Mkhize

Share this article

















Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, says if and when the coronavirus spreads to public transport areas such as taxi ranks and buses, that will present a new dynamic.

Mkhize says this is when MECs will have to be roped in to set up quarantine facilities. There will be consistent evaluations of the measures put in place to manage the outbreak.

Mkhize says South Africans need to be united and move into combat mode to defeat the coronavirus outbreak.

This follows a declaration of the coronavirus by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a state of national disaster. The number of confirmed cases are currently at 61, with four under investigation.

Mkhize says every South African is a soldier in the fight against coronavirus.

“Each and everyone has to take responsibility to fight this infection. It’s not simple but it’s going to be very hard. We are determined to make hard decisions if need be,” says Mkhize.

Mkhize added that a group of ministers and senior government officials will form part of a National Command Council, which will meet three times weekly to focus on responses against the coronavirus.

The government will also partner with the private sector in managing the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa banned foreign nationals from the countries most affected by the coronavirus, which include China, Italy, United States and United Kingdom from travelling to South Africa as from 18th March 2020.

