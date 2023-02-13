Correctional facilities among first to be removed from the national electricity grid

Share this article

The Presidency says it has so far secured 320 megawatts of electricity to enable it to start removing government departments from the national grid.

It says very soon departments from all three tiers of government will be off the national grid to lessen the burden on the struggling power utility, Eskom.

Addressing the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday, the Head of Infrastructure, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, said the country’s correctional facilities will be among the first to be removed from the national grid.

Meanwhile, Eskom says it will be implementing Stage 4 rolling blackouts in the evenings and Stage 3 during the day until further notice.

Stage 4 will start from 16:00 in the afternoon until 05:00 the next day.

Stage 3 will be implemented from 05:00 in the morning until 16:00 in the afternoon.

Eskom says some generating units broke down while others have been returned to service.

Source: SABC News