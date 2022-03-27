Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Correctional services investigates death of inmate after ‘attack’ at prison

Local, NewsNo Comments
The department of correctional services has confirmed that it’s investigating the death of an inmate who died during a scuffle at the Pietermaritzburg Medium A Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

DCS spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele told TimesLIVE that on Friday, “inmates, classified as maximum risk, attacked correctional officials at the centre around midday, critically wounding one official who suffered eight wounds to the head and two in the left arm.”

Mphahlele said one official is in hospital receiving treatment while another was left with a swollen eye after he was punched repeatedly.

“During the scuffle to stop the attack, one inmate died and circumstances that led to his death are under investigation,” said Mphahlele.

He said a case was opened with the police and the incident was reported to the Judicial Inspectorate for correctional services.


