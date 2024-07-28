Correctional Services reviews parole of ex-cop van der Westhuizen

Share this article

Correctional Services is reviewing the parole of former Cape Town top cop Marius van der Westhuizen, who was jailed for shooting his children in 2006. They were 21 months, five years and 16 years old.

Van der Westhuizen was due for release next week after serving 13 years of his 24-year sentence.

The department granted him parole last month despite his former wife Charlotte’s objections that she fears for her life.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board has initiated the review process.

“The Department of Correctional Services has studied the report from the Correctional Service and Parole Board on the parole placement of Marius van der Westhuizen and has directed that it be reviewed. This decision therefore implies that the previously stated parole placement date of July 31 is now irrelevant as a review process is to be initiated following Section 77 of the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998.”

Source: SABC News