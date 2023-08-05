Correctional Services to decide on Zuma’s incarceration on Thursday

Share this article

It’s not yet clear whether the time that the former president Jacob Zuma spent on medical parole will count towards his 15-month sentence.

The Correctional Services Department says its National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, will make a decision on Zuma’s incarceration by Thursday next week.

The Constitutional Court recently dismissed the department’s application for leave to appeal the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Zuma’s medical parole, saying it had no reasonable prospect of success.

The Department’s Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says, “Correctional Services is able to confirm that it has received representations from relevant parties on the incarceration term for the former president Mr Jacob Zuma. The next phase is for the National Commissioner Mr. Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale to consider every material received , the judgment of the supreme court of appeal and prescripts within the space of corrections. Mr Thobakgale will then make his decision on or before the 10th of august 2023.”

Source: SABC News