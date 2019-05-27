Corruption and public service: SA in crisis?

By Anees Teladia

South Africans seem to be tired of hearing that the legacy of Apartheid is still partly to blame for a lack of efficient service delivery, economic growth and economic and social development – but is this apathetic attitude which disregards the effects of the “long past” Apartheid a rational stance to take, or is it an indication of an uninformed opinion? The plague of corruption and mismanagement of resources in the South African public service continues to harm all those who rely on these services, both directly and indirectly. Most ordinary citizens in South Africa are acutely aware of the apparent situation we face regarding corruption levels – both in the public and private sector. Public bureaucratic structures such as the institutions responsible for public service delivery and governance have undoubtedly struggled to maintain efficiency and integrity in South Africa. But what is the reason behind this apparent struggle? Is Apartheid STILL to blame? Why are we suffering through so many scandals of corruption? Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

According to Afrobarometer, a non-partisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on issues surrounding democracy, governance and economic conditions among other issues, public perception in South Africa was mostly of the opinion that the general level of corruption in the country had “Increased a lot” over the last year, during the period 2017-2018.

As damning as this sounds, however, the number of respondents who felt that the level had “Increased a lot” during the survey round of 2017-2018 was significantly lower than in the previous round of the survey, held during the 2014-2015 period.

A senior lecturer in the Department of Political Studies and convener of the postgraduate programme in Public Policy and Administration at the University of Cape Town, Dr Vinothan Naidoo has indicated that although counterintuitive, much of what we see as a crisis of corruption and “state capture” can also be indicative of a healthy and functioning democracy.

Naidoo also provided clarity on the state of our public service and addressed many common concerns in an interview with VOC.

How is South Africa progressing with development (in relation to our public service institutions and our levels of corruption)?

Naidoo insists that while a lot has been achieved over the course of our 25-year democracy in South Africa, there remains much to be done. He mentioned a few areas where progress has been made but also highlighted the key failings in our development.

“That’s a long story,” said Naidoo in response to the question, “but it’s a story that has to start from 1994 when political change brought quite dramatic changes to how our public service works. By that stage [1994], it [public service] was racially and in terms of gender, unrepresentative, there were very skewed service delivery patterns based on race and they [public service delivery patterns and institutions] were spatially fragmented. We inherited a public service that was designed to map the segregation of Apartheid. It has taken many years to fundamentally redesign how the public service works,” said Naidoo.

“There have been dramatic changes in racial and gender representation, particularly at higher levels in the public service. If you think about the way our political system has been redesigned, with nine provinces and one single public service at a national level rather than a public service broken up on the basis of race, a lot has been achieved in 25 years…

But as most people would relate to, the biggest challenge seems to be ‘how do we get our public service to implement and execute policies more effectively,’ because there continues to be a very uneven service delivery pattern.”

“Communities that were neglected in the past are not finding the public service very responsive – especially in terms of rolling out socio-economic services such health, education, water and sanitation. Those basic services are still distributed in a very uneven way. So, this has raised questions around what kinds of skills our officials have, their capacity and their levels of competence…”

“To what extent have we not promoted a professional public service in contrast to a public service that is staffed mainly by officials that are aligned with a particular political party?”

Are our public service institutions functioning effectively and efficiently? Have they been developed appropriately?

The issue of slow decision-making due to overpoliticisation, under-professionalisation and excessive red tape in the public service has contributed to an inefficient public service. Our public service institutions have therefore not been developed appropriately, despite the efforts of government to improve in this regard.

“No. it’s a perennial problem – the problem of red tape. Too many rules and layers of reporting make decision-making in our public service very slow…too many signatures are needed to sign off on a simple document,” said Naidoo.

“Compounding that kind of red tape culture in a lot of our institutions, is this problem of politicisation. When we have a combination of too much red tape with insufficient professionalism – i.e. where a lot of officials in higher levels are there as political appointments and who move around a lot depending on where the party wants to put them – that creates a very dysfunctional set of decision making processes where there isn’t follow-through (depending on what the ministers and political principals want to do). Their preferences might shift and it creates instability at the level of management because we don’t have civil servants there that are willing to challenge the decision of politicians.”

“Depending on how the political winds shift, it creates a lot of instability in terms of decision-making… and making that worse is the problem of red tape… Too many regulations, rules and procedures creating several steps before a decision can be finalised.”

Naidoo then offered a solution to this continuing problem.

“I think the solution to that, is trying to empower managers to take decisions – where they’re less encumbered by excessive rules and we trust the public service managers to make good decisions based on what they know…but you can only do that if you have a professional public service, i.e. if you have a managerial core which is staffed by people who don’t feel they are beholden to a party, but rather feel they can build a career in public service and that they’re in those public service positions because of what they know and their training.”

“That’s where we need to get to,” said Naidoo.

Why is public service in South Africa in such a questionable state?

Once again, the issue of a lack of professionalisation of the public service comes to the fore. Over-politicisation of the public service has direct effects on public service efficiency and integrity, but the state of our public service is nothing new to South Africa. Naidoo indicates that while we have not taken the matter of professionalisation forward earnestly, it is not appropriate to suggest that it is a problem that is new to South Africa. Those who claim that the Apartheid government – and by extension public service – was “better” and more professional than the new government, are making bold claims.

“I don’t think we’ve taken professionalising the public service seriously…[however] this isn’t just an ANC (African National Congress) problem or a problem which began in 1994. The problem existed under the National Party’s Apartheid government as well. The bureaucracy was heavily politicised – it was designed to be an obedient servant to whatever the dominant party wanted it to do. It was staffed by people steeped in the ideology of the dominant parties of the time and that undermined the professional credibility and integrity of the public service.”

“That situation largely carried on post-1994,” said Naidoo.

However, despite the persistent lack of professionalisation in the public service, it is not accurate to suggest that there haven’t been attempts and efforts at improving the system or the skills of officials therein. The primary concern, for Naidoo, remains the over-politicisation.

“Not that there weren’t efforts to improve training and induction into the system, providing opportunities for public servants to acquire knowledge and skills, but we’ve continued on with the system in which public servants at the highest levels feel beholden to the dominant party. The public service has a duty to implement the policies of the government of the day. That can’t change and it’s like that the world over. You cannot have an independent public service – that’s also dangerous… But you can have a public service that feels sufficiently insulated from a political party, where it can offer professional advice to politicians without feeling threatened or without feeling that it [the public service institution/official] has to manipulate the advice to satisfy what the party wants.”

“If you look at the NDP (National Development Plan) there are a number of good ideas about how to professionalise the public service – but that hasn’t been implemented,” said Naidoo.

“Those measures need to be taken seriously in terms of how we recruit public servants and what criteria we use, how we minimise political interference in the selection of officials, creating a special office within government to oversee and coordinate the work of officials – an office which is not political – like a Chief Civil Servant office and fixing the problematic relationship that has existed between ministers and Heads of Departments.”

“So it goes back to professionalism.”

Are we still suffering from the effects of colonisation and Apartheid? Is that what has primarily shaped our public service structure?

“Maybe in a general way,” said Naidoo.

“Certainly our public service, historically, was shaped by colonial rule – which was very hierarchical and centralised and which didn’t give officials much room to be creative or provide for much discretion and autonomy… it was very ‘top-down’, but that isn’t necessarily a fundamental characteristic of colonialism.”

“You could say it’s a fundamental problem with bureaucracy as a whole. It [bureaucracy] is a very top-down hierarchical model which many countries use, i.e. going back to this Weberian Model which has its benefits…there has to be a system of accountability to prevent an abuse of power. There are benefits to a system like that [the Weberian Model of bureaucracy] but there are also constraints,” said Naidoo.

“The excessive layers of accountability can actually slow down how responsive our institutions are…[however] that’s not by nature, colonial.”

Essentially, while there are elements of colonial rule which have in a general way shaped our public bureaucratic structure, colonialism and Apartheid rule are not entirely responsible for the shaping of, and the flaws in, the public service. The problem resides in our failure to adopt more efficient bureaucratic cultures and designs.

“I think the culture of bureaucracy we’ve inherited has carried on, despite efforts in the 1990’s to promote a managerial, private sector model of running our public service. This model was meant to give officials more flexibility and discretion but it really hasn’t taken root in SA despite all the rhetoric,” said Naidoo.

“So no, I don’t think its colonial inheritance as much as a more entrenched bureaucratic culture – that many countries suffer from – which has simply carried on.”

Are the high levels of corruption in South Africa unique?

Not according to Naidoo. The issues of corruption and the common narrative around “state capture” in South Africa imply some unique political crisis, despite the fact that the schemes and webs of corruption and “state capture” are not at all unique. Further, public knowledge of these scandals does in fact place South Africa in a better position than many other countries as it demonstrates a healthy and functioning democracy with effective measures of transparency and accountability, aided by a vibrant civil society.

South African citizens and residents are free to question and investigate these scandals and schemes without fear of prosecution – a right and ability which many in the world are not afforded.

“I don’t think our levels of corruption are unique,” said Naidoo.

“One of the ways of viewing corruption is to distinguish between so-called grand corruption and lower-level corruption – I think on both scores, South Africa is not unique.”

“If you look at the massive, grand corruption scandals which have been rocking Brazil in recent years, there’s no reason to think “state capture” (which is our version) is fundamentally different from that. It’s high level, coordinated, involves top members of the governing political party and it entails a complex, intricate network of theft. So if we call that state capture, we can see it in other countries – not just in Brazil and not just in industrialising countries. South Africa is hardly unique in terms of the sophisticated political manipulation of whether it be tenders and procurements, kickbacks, complex bribery schemes and so forth. We’re hardly unique there, but we’re also not unique when it comes to pettier corruption, like paying a bribe to a Home Affairs official or a traffic cop. If you look at surveys on how extensive bribery is, the kind of bribery you see in South Africa is not unique compared to what you see in many other countries.” “There’s a risk that the whole state capture narrative forces us to believe we are unique – but I don’t think on either score, whether it be grand or petty corruption, we are unique.”

Naidoo adds that while these corruption scandals are serious, knowledge of them is a positive sign.

“One of the benefits of knowing how much corruption there is in the country, whether it’s at the state capture or lower levels, is knowing that we’re much better at detecting levels of corruption and that speaks to the fact that we’re more transparent as a country. We have a healthy non-governmental (NGO) sector that watches government like a hawk…

The understanding citizens have of corruption is far better than it ever used to be because we have an open enough society in which organisations (both within government and outside of government) are able and free, without being imprisoned, to ask questions about the problem of corruption… and so on the one hand it’s a negative because we see how pervasive corruption is, but on the other hand fortunately we live in a society in which there are a lot of organisations and people doing a lot of good work, probing. We have outstanding investigative journalists in this country that are able to tell us how serious the problem is,” said Naidoo.

‘Growing pains‘ and Corruption

Many Sub-Saharan African countries experienced similar issues post-independence, suffering from post-colonial / post-independence ‘growing pains’.

These were characteristically issues surrounding post-colonial geo-politics (which resulted in political instability), personalised brands of politics, increases in demand for public services being piled onto bureaucracies which were prior to independence not designed nor oriented toward public service of that nature, as well as sluggish economic growth.

When asked how many of these characteristic ‘growing pains’ experienced in Sub-Saharan African countries post-independence could explain the levels of corruption we see in South Africa’s political system, Naidoo explained that during periods of transition from colonial rule to democratic rule, or simply when a governmental system is being transformed, there is an increased risk of corruption due to the sheer amount of “moving parts”.

“Here, we’re talking about a set of historical conditions which were associated with how the public service made the transition from colonial rule to independence. Those periods of transition are by their nature defined by flux. There’s a lot of moving parts. The system of government is being transformed and part of the challenge with that is ‘how do you maintain’. You can’t just eliminate an entire system and infrastructure of government and then rebuild it. So in a sense, the transition means you have to try to maintain existing levels of governmental activity while you shift to a very different model. When that happens, there’s a lot of risk for corruption, mismanagement and fraud because things are moving so quickly. It’s difficult to keep a clear focus on what government is doing because it’s in flux. When you’ve got confusion during a period of rapid transition, it always creates opportunities for nefarious activity,” said Naidoo.

“In South Africa it’s what happened in the 1990’s…There are government reports that highlighted how the movement from the old provincial system to the new, created considerable opportunities for corruption, where record keeping, financial management and the number of people you have on staff, all those things were in flux. There’s a lot of opportunity for manipulation and enrichment.”

“I see what happened in South Africa in the 1990’s – particularly at a provincial level – as mirrored by what would’ve happened in many other African countries in those first years of independence. A whole new system was being made and the political system was being redesigned, which created opportunities for new elites.”

Are those who have been disadvantaged by the legacy of Apartheid and colonialism entitled to some degree of self-enrichment through state corruption? Are those disadvantaged individuals more likely to be corrupt due to some heightened sense of self-interest?

Comments made which suggest that corrupt officials who have been previously disadvantaged are entitled to self-enrichment or are at the very least understandably have a heightened sense of self-interest and inclination to engage in corrupt activity, are problematic to say the least.

Despite South Africa’s history of Apartheid and the pre-Apartheid colonial rule, corruption cannot be explained nor linked in such a manner, to race.

“I don’t agree that corruption can be racialised in that manner. It comes down to the positionality of individuals, i.e. the way they sit within a political party that is able to access and manage the state. That’s where you get motives driving people that can either use that access to enrich themselves or use the levers and the resources of the state to improve livelihoods on a wide scale, particularly to improve the living conditions of black South Africans who were disproportionately deprived of public services historically,” said Naidoo.

“So, what motivates corruption? I can’t see any racial element to it at all. It comes down to where an individual is in terms of their access to the state and what they choose to do in that moment…I don’t think that can be linked to race.”

Naidoo then added that there have been sufficient examples within the ANC to illustrate his point.

“I think that there is a large enough number of people within the ANC who would not have engaged in the kind of state capture that we saw…” said Naidoo.

What is the way forward for our public service?

“I think the principle has to be that we need to professionalise our public service,” said Naidoo.

“Now, how do we do that? Think about how we recruit officials, particularly at the highest levels – the key decision makers in government departments. They are not the biggest chunk of the public service but they’re certainly the most influential. We need to try to reduce the level of political interference in decisions about who those people are. I’ve argued that it’s probably not likely and realistic for us to depoliticise appointments because that then means we have a public service that could potentially obstruct and refuse to implement the policy agenda of the government, which is equally dangerous. We don’t want that…but we can reduce the level of political interference regarding who gets to serve in those senior positions. We need to move to a different system of recruiting and appointing officials, a system which limits the direct involvement of politicians.”

“We need to create stability at the top.”

“One way of doing that might be to say: lets appoint the best people to do the job and limit the level of political involvement in choosing these people. Or, at least we can make the process more transparent so it’s not just up to a minister, but so that it’s more of a committee system that’s open and transparent, e.g. this is how we appointed this individual and this is how we can show they have the requisite skills to head a department.”

Naidoo also suggests that we have more security of tenure in these state-official positions, which could boost the honesty and integrity of the work done by officials and improve the advising of our state and public service policy.

“We get rid of the contract and we give that person [the high-level bureaucrat] security of tenure. We give them job security so they know that when they make decisions a politician doesn’t like, the politician can’t just get rid of them overnight…”

“So, there are some things we can do regarding how we recruit and appoint officials, creating more stability and ensuring there’s greater professionalism,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo also suggests that we reduce the excessive layers of red tape in our public service functioning and that we allow skilled, competent managers the freedom to carry out mandates and make decisions.

“We need to reduce the level of red tape constraints on decision making…genuinely giving managers we can trust some discretion to make rapid decisions. I think if we do that, it can unlock service delivery and reduce the lag-time in getting services out.”

“If we can put officials that are trustworthy in place, there’s no reason we can’t trust them to make good decisions without throwing a lot of red tape on them,” said Naidoo.

“A lot of the time bureaucracy does get in the way.”

The need for throughput

There is a concerning disconnect between tertiary institutions and the government where recruitment is concerned.

It is no secret that South Africa faces a youth and graduate unemployment crisis, which is leading to both a loss of valuable skills in our country and the underutilisation of skills in our economy and political system.

This disconnect also clearly reflects the lack of professionalisation within the public service.

“I teach masters, PHD and undergraduate students in Public Policy and Administration and they ask me all the time, ‘what can I use with this degree?’,” said Naidoo.

“I say to them ‘one of the things you can do is be a senior decision maker in government’ but then I look at how politicised our bureaucracy is and I have to say ‘…if you don’t know someone on the inside, you’re not going to get that job…’ It’s disheartening for me to say that.”

“What I’d like to see is some sort of graduate scheme – some sort of internship training pathway…”

“We’ve got a graduate unemployment problem and part of the reason is that when we have a politicised civil service, it creates barriers for people with qualifications to get into positions. We need to create a pathway for graduates.”

Naidoo stressed that linking our education system to government, to create an avenue for throughput, would provide prospective public service professionals with a realistic prospect for employment in the public service and would channel the skills produced at the tertiary level appropriately.

“I think we need to give students who are interested in studying government and the public service a realistic prospect that once they have completed their education they can be employed in the public service and use their skills – that it won’t matter whether they’re aligned with the Democratic Alliance or the ANC.”

“That’s part of the way we could professionalise the public service – by linking our education system (particularly at a tertiary level) to create a pathway for students to take the skills they learn from the tertiary system into the public sphere,” said Naidoo.

