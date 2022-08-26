Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Corruption Watch report shows corruption continues to affect the education sector

Local, News, UncategorizedNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Corruption Watch’s newly-released report shows that corruption has continued to affect the country’s education sector.

This is despite the numerous policies and legislation intended to provide access to decent education.

According to Corruption Watch, for over 10 years it has received disturbing complaints of alleged corruption across basic and higher education institutions throughout the country.

The recently launched report highlights about 3 667 education-related corruption cases received between 2012 and 2021.

The report points to widespread misappropriation of resources, acts of bribery, sextortion, abuse of authority, and blatant flouting of employment and procurement processes.

Thursday’s report specifically looks at how corruption has impacted mainly primary and secondary schools.

Corruption Watch Senior Researcher, Melusi Ncala says they have found that there’s a persistent failure by government and law enforcement to act against educators, principals, administrators, unions, and board members implicated in corrupt activities which are usually motivated by personal greed.

Most affected provinces are Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

 

 

 

Source: SABC

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.