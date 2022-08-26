Corruption Watch report shows corruption continues to affect the education sector

Share this article

Corruption Watch’s newly-released report shows that corruption has continued to affect the country’s education sector.

This is despite the numerous policies and legislation intended to provide access to decent education.

According to Corruption Watch, for over 10 years it has received disturbing complaints of alleged corruption across basic and higher education institutions throughout the country.

The recently launched report highlights about 3 667 education-related corruption cases received between 2012 and 2021.

The report points to widespread misappropriation of resources, acts of bribery, sextortion, abuse of authority, and blatant flouting of employment and procurement processes.

Thursday’s report specifically looks at how corruption has impacted mainly primary and secondary schools.

Corruption Watch Senior Researcher, Melusi Ncala says they have found that there’s a persistent failure by government and law enforcement to act against educators, principals, administrators, unions, and board members implicated in corrupt activities which are usually motivated by personal greed.

Most affected provinces are Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

