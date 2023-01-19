COSAS criticises the late release of matric results

Share this article

The Congress of South African Students (COSAS), has criticised the release of matric results a week after schools and tertiary institutions opened for the new academic year.

COSAS president general, Skhalo Mahladisa, says the Department of Basic Education and Higher Education must improve their working relations for the benefit of students.

Breakfast engagement

The 2022 matric results are set to be released on Thursday evening. The release of the results will be preceded by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s breakfast engagement with top matric achievers from all 9 provinces where more than a million matric learners wrote the exam. Motshekga will officially announce the National Senior Certificate matric results in Randburg, north of Johannesburg.

Source: SABC News