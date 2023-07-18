COSATU and POPCRU work together to achieve a fruitful Mandela Day

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) have collaborated to mark Mandela Day.

According to COSATU, the duo hosted two important events today. The first initiative happened in Gugulethu where cleaning, cooking, and delivering meals for the vulnerable took place alongside NGO Meals on Wheels.

Furthermore, POPCRU will honour one of its members who passed on in a fire in 2021.

“They will be handing over a refurbished house to the family of the late Seargent Lekheta who was burnt to death with his family on the 9th October 2021. We will be cleaning the house and handing over vouchers and appliances to the only surviving daughter and his sister,” added COSATU.

Mandela Day is an annual international day in honour of former South African President Nelson Mandela, celebrated each year on 18 July, his birthday. Citizens across the globe are encouraged to spend at least 67 minutes in service of others to commemorate Mandela’s amount of years fighting the apartheid regime.

Photo: Supplied