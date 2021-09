Share this article

















The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) says that it not only wanted the R350 social relief grant made permanent, it also wanted it increased to R624.

COSATU made the call while making a submission during public hearings on the Second Special Appropriation Bill public hearings yesterday.

The unions says that the bill would provide badly-needed relief to thousands of workers and businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that suffered massive losses during the recent unrest.

VOC